Madrid officials reluctantly ready city for partial lockdown

The national order sets a minimum of restrictions, including the need for commuters to justify that they are going or returning to work, see a doctor or conduct essential administrative or legal errands in order to leave Madrid or the town where they live.

Restaurants will need to close at 11 p.m. and shops at 10 p.m., with a restriction of 50% capacity.

Similar measures already apply to more than 1 million residents, and the region has limited social gatherings to a maximum of six people.

It wasn't immediately clear how the new measures could affect the few incoming tourists arriving in Madrid, but regional authorities can't ban foreign visitors unless Spain closes down its borders.

The soft lockdown order comes after weeks of political bickering, with the center-right regional government resisting a full Madrid lockdown and accusing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's left-wing coalition of going after the region for political reasons.

People take part in a protest to demand more resources for public health system and against social inequality in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Residents in a lockdown district of Madrid protested outside the Madrid Regional Government that local health services needed to be reinforced during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

