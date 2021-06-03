Mafia hit man apologizes; Italians indignant at his release

With his head covered, wearing dark glasses and gloves to disguise himself, Brusca said he agreed to the interview because he wanted to “ask forgiveness from all the relatives of the victims to whom I caused so much pain and sadness.”

“I tried to give my contribution as much as possible and a minimum of explanation to all those who are looking for truth and justice,” he said.

Brusca said his family had paid a price for his decision to become an informant, but said it was the right moral, legal and human thing to do.

“Because it allows me to put an end to this. I call Cosa Nostra a chain of death, a factory of death. Nothing more, nothing less,” he said.

The interview and Brusca’s release reopened old wounds for families of mob victims, who said he still hasn’t come completely clean about the details of the killings.

Claudio Fava, a Sicilian politician whose father was killed by Cosa Nostra in 1984, said Brusca’s release isn’t what galls him, since the law allows for it.

“What isn’t normal is that after 30 years, the truth about the massacres is still held hostage by reticence, cowardice and lies,” Fava wrote on Facebook.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Brusca’s apology wasn’t aired before. Levi Boucault’s film “Corleone” came out in 2019.