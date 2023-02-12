‘Magic Mike's Last Dance' wins Super Bowl weekend box office

"Magic Mike's Last Dance," which brought Steven Soderbergh back to the director's chair, was given a modest theatrical release in only 1,500 theaters. The film starring Tatum as the lovable male stripper and introducing a wealthy benefactor played by Salma Hayek, was made to go straight to HBO Max. But like the " House Party " reboot from several weeks ago, Warner Bros. pivoted and decided to go theatrical first with both in a company effort to refocus on the theatrical experience and give fresh fare to exhibitors.

The ”Magic Mike” franchise has been a profitable one. In 2012, the first film opened to some $39.1 million from just under 4,000 theaters, on its way to earning $167.3 million globally (against a $7 million production budget). The second, “XXL,” was made for slightly more ($14 million) and took in slightly less ($122.5 million) in 2015. The success of the films also spawned a Las Vegas stage show that has since expanded to Miami and London – in the lead up to the release of “Last Dance,” ticket sales for “Magic Mike Live” spiked too.