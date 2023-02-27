X
Dark Mode Toggle

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey; more buildings collapse

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
An official says a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some damaged buildings to collapse

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some buildings to collapse, an official said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a few buildings had collapsed in the town.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces that was hit hard by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

In Other News
1
UN chief slams 'climate-wrecking' firms at human rights body
2
Israel beefs up troops after unprecedented settler rampage
3
Ex-Obama campaigner voted head of Italy's Democratic Party
4
China accuses US of 'bullying' with new 'illegal' sanctions
5
Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm spurs chaos
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top