Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes just south of Hawaii's Big Island, U.S. Geological Survey says

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.
The earthquake was centered 11 miles (18 kilometers) south of Naalehu, Hawaii, at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers). The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.
Some shaking could be felt in Honolulu on the island of Oahu which is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) to the north.
