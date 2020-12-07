Mahomes' fiancee part of NWSL expansion team ownership in KC

It's the second time the couple has invested in a pro sports franchise in Kansas City. Shortly after signing a deal that could pay him $500 million over the next decade, Mahomes purchased an ownership stake in MLB's Kansas City Royals.

The city's previous women's soccer team, FC Kansas City, won back-to-back NWSL championships in 2014 and '15 before it was sold to a Minnesota-based ownership group. After a year, the Blues announced they were folding and that their assets would be sent to the expansion franchise in Utah.

The new Kansas City club already has announced that former FC Kansas City general manager Huw Williams will be back as its head coach. He worked hand-in-hand with that club's former coach, Vlatko Andonovski, who is now the head coach of the U.S. women's national team — which coincidentally has a sparkling new training facility in Kansas City.

“The league has been transformed by innovative leadership and explosive growth," Angie Long said. "We are committed to getting this right, for our team and our town.”

