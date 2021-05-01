Maine seaweed growers to break state records this spring

The seaweed farmers who work with Atlantic Seafarms grow their crops up and down the Maine coast and typically bring them in to shore in the spring months.

The seaweed is processed into products that are sold at health food stores, supermarkets, seafood counters and restaurants. Products range from smoothie cubes made of kelp to seaweed salads.

The industry is restricted by a lack of processing capacity, said Tollef Olson, a past president of the Maine Seaweed Council and a consultant to the industry. The huge spring harvest this year could actually lead to backups in production, he said.

Olson said he's working on developing seaweeds that can be harvested at different times of the year to avoid overburdening processors. In the meantime, though, this year's big harvest is encouraging, he said.

“I'm working really hard to get some year-round seaweeds going,” Olson said. “That's been one of the bottlenecks in production — everything comes new at once.”

Maine is also home to a wild harvest of rockweed. That is a kind of seaweed used in livestock feeds and fertilizers. Wild harvesters typically bring in 14 to 20 million pounds (6,350,000 to 9 million kilograms) of rockweed in a year.

Ken Sparta cuts kelp from a line during the spring harvest of farm-raised seaweed off the coast of Cumberland, Maine, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Maine’s seaweed farmers are in the midst of a spring harvest that is almost certain to break state records(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Seaweed farmers David Leith, left, and Stewart Hunt haul in a line of kelp for harvesting, Thursday, April 29, 2021, off the coast of Cumberland, Maine. Maine’s seaweed farmers are in the midst of a spring harvest that is almost certain to break state records (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty