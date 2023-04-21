Maine takes railroad to task over cleanup after derailment

Commissioner Melanie Loyzim sent a letter Thursday telling the railroad that its good faith efforts have failed to meet the agency's expectations with regards to response and timing "to effectively mitigate impacts to the environment and public health.”

Two concerns are a failure to move a pair of rail cars containing hazardous material farther away from the site in a timely manner, and the failure to remove diesel fuel from the locomotives' saddle tanks, causing a diesel fuel spill, the agency said. An estimated 500 gallons (1,895 liters) of fuel spilled.