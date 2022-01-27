Major guilds announce film nominees, clarifying Oscar field

While the producers nominated a number of starry, bigger-budget films in “Dune” (which sold the most tickets of the bunch) and “West Side Story,” five of the nominees came from streamers. Netflix released “The Power of the Dog,” “tick, tick ... BOOM!” and “Don't Look Up.” Apple backed “CODA,” and Amazon Prime Video put out “Being the Ricardos.” Warner Bros.' “Dune” and “King Richard” were also released simultaneously on HBO Max.

Voting for Oscar nominations began Thursday, so the already influential guild awards could have a greater role in this year's thus-far largely virtual awards season. It's also a lengthier one, with the Oscars set for March 27. Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced Feb. 8.

The Writers Guild turned to many of the same films in their nominations Thursday.

Up for best original screenplay at the WGA Awards are: “Being the Ricardos,” “Don't Look Up,” “The French Dispatch,” “King Richard” and “Licorice Pizza.” The nominees for best adapted screenplay are: “CODA,” “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “tick, tick ... BOOM!” and “West Side Story.”

A handful of notable contenders weren't eligible for WGA Awards, including “Belfast,” “The Power of the Dog" and “The Lost Daughter.”

The Directors Guild was set to announce their picks later Thursday.

A full list of the PGA Awards nominees is available at: https://www.producersguild.org/. The Writers Guild Awards are listed at: https://awards.wga.org/awards/nominees-winners.

Caption Caitriona Balfe, from left, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie appear in a scene from "Belfast." (Rob Youngson/Focus Features via AP)

Caption This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith in a scene from "King Richard." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP)

Caption This image released by Netflix shows Andrew Garfield in a scene from "Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Macall Polay/Netflix via AP)

Caption This image released by Netflix shows Leonardo DiCaprio in "Don't Look Up." (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP)

Caption This image released by 20th Century Studios shows, from left, Ilda Mason as Luz, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and Ana Isabelle as Rosalia in "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP)

Caption This image released by MGM shows Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci." (MGM via AP)