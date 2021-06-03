Major Russian fund to ditch dollar, buy euros, yuan, gold

The announcement comes just two weeks before a scheduled summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. They are set to meet in Geneva on June 16.

Russia long has moved to reduce the dollar's share in its hard currency reserves as it has faced waves of U.S. sanctions amid tensions with Washington and its allies.

Asked about the latest announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that many countries, including Russia, have sought to ease their dependence on the dollar amid growing “concerns about the reliability of the main reserve currency.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg forum, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said the decision to cut the dollar holdings was linked to “threats of sanctions that we have received from the U.S. leadership.”

Russia's ties with the U.S. and its allies have plummeted to the lowest levels since Cold War times after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, accusations of Russian interference in elections, hacking attacks and other issues.