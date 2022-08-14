dayton-daily-news logo
Major wildfire in Spain forces the evacuation of 1,500

Nation & World
52 minutes ago
A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control

MADRID (AP) — A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control Sunday, forcing the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province, firefighters said.

The head of the local Aragon government, Javier Lamban, said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages.

The wildfire, which was declared Saturday, developed a 50-kilometer (31-mile) perimeter in less than 24 hours, the local forest chief said.

Those who fled took shelter in three different sports centers in nearby towns.

Firefighters said the outlook for taming the blaze depends on the weather, but gusty winds up to 60 kilometers (37 mph) were predicted.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change and the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

