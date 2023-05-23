Malaysia raids Swatch stores, seizes colorful watches linked to gay pride

Predominantly Muslim Malaysia criminalizes same-sex relationships, with punishments ranging from caning under Islamic laws to 20 years in prison for sodomy under colonial-era civil laws. The opposition Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party recently criticized a scheduled concert in November by British band Coldplay because of its support of the LGBT movement.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution told the AP that he is waiting for a full report on the matter before issuing a statement.

Swatch said it has resumed selling the Pride Collection watches and that its legal department is looking into the seizure.

Gay rights group Jejaka slammed the confiscation of the watches, saying it showed “a deeply unsettling level of intolerance.”

"It is more than a matter of colorful watches. It’s about respect for diversity, freedom of expression, and, most importantly, love,” it said in a statement. It urged the government to promote a culture of acceptance and understanding rather than repression and discrimination.