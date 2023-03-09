Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin arrives at anti-graft agency

Two senior leaders from Muhyddin's Bersatu party were recently charged with corruption in relation to the projects. The anti-graft agency has also frozen the party’s accounts to facilitate investigations into suspected illegal proceeds. Muhyddin, who leads a strong Islamic-dominated opposition coalition, accused Anwar’s government of trying to tarnish his party ahead of state elections.

Bersatu information chief Razali Idris told reporters Thursday that he feared Muhyiddin may be arrested and charged in court. He and other Bersatu leaders slammed such a move as political persecution to maim the opposition.

Supporters chanted "Fight! Fight!" and “Allahu Akbar (God is great)” when Muhyiddin arrived.

Anwar and Muhyiddin had battled for the premiership after November general elections produced a hung parliament. The country's king later appointed Anwar as prime minister after he formed a unity government with several smaller parties. His strength will be put to test in elections in six states due in the coming months.

