Malaysia's top court refuses ex-PM Najib's bid for review

“In this matter, with respect, we are constrained to say the applicant is the author of his own misfortune,” said Justice Vernon Ong.

Justice Abdul Rahman Sebli dissented, saying that there must be confidence in the administration of justice.

The British-educated Najib was born into Malaysia’s political elite. His father was the country’s second prime minister and his uncle was the third.

He became prime minister in 2009 as a reformer but his term was tainted by the 1MDB scandal that sparked investigations in the United States and several other countries and caused his government's downfall in 2018 general elections.

Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the 1MDB fund, set up shortly after Najib took power, and laundered by Najib’s associates. Najib was found guilty in 2020 of seven charges of corruption for illegally receiving $9.4 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

Najib was the country's first former leader to be imprisoned. He still faces dozens of charges in several separate trials linked to 1MDB. His wife, Rosmah Mansor, was also sentenced to 10 years in jail for a separate corruption case and is out on bail pending appeal.

