Malerba sworn in as 1st Native American in US Treasurer post

Malerba, who will remain lifetime chief of the Mohegan Indian Tribe which is made up of roughly 2,400 people, previously worked as a registered nurse, and has served in various tribal government roles.

Biden appointed her U.S. treasurer in June and as overseer of a new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department.

She is tasked with finding new ways to help tribes develop their economies to overcome challenges that are unique to tribal lands, among other responsibilities.

As part of the ceremony, Malerba signed a book presented by Bureau of Engraving and Printing Director Len Olijar, who will engrave her signature. Her official signature will appear as “Lynn Roberge Malerba" in honor of her maiden name.

A Treasury official said her name will appear on currency in the coming months.

“We all know that, historically, many promises have not been kept to the indigenous peoples of this nation. But we can and will do better,” said Malerba, who wore a red and black tribal ensemble and matching headdress. “My appointment is a promise kept.”

“When barriers to economic development are eliminated, tribal communities will thrive and prosper," she said. "We know, when there is robust tribal economic development, our local and state communities prosper as well."

She added that the moment made her think deeply of her parents. “My name will be on currency, when it was so difficult for them to get money in their lifetime,” she said during the ceremony.

For Malerba, she said she hopes her presence at Treasury will help other Americans feel pride in honoring their culture.

“Katantuoot, wuyunomsh United States qa wuyunomsh kiyawin,” she said. “Great spirit bless these United States and bless us all.”

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen watches as the new Treasurer of the United States Lynn Malerba's signature is collected to be used for the United States currency during a ceremony at the Treasury Department, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in Washington. Malerba becomes the first Native American to serve as Treasurer of the United States. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The new Treasurer of the United States Lynn Malerba, center, Director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing of the United States Leonard Olijar, left, with Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, show a document with the signature of Malerba, collected to be used for the United States currency, during a ceremony at the Treasury Department, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in Washington. Malerba became the first Native American to serve as Treasurer of the United States. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)