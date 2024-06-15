Malfunctioning steam room sets off alarm, prompts evacuation at Rhode Island YMCA

A malfunctioning steam room at a YMCA in Rhode Island pumped out so much steam that it triggered an a sprinkler system alarm, prompting an evacuation
Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A malfunctioning steam room at a YMCA in Rhode Island pumped out so much steam that it triggered an a sprinkler system alarm on Saturday morning, prompting an evacuation.

In a statement, the Middletown Police Department said officials rushed to the Newport County YMCA in Middletown around 9 a.m. for a possible explosion but later learned an excessive amount of steam had set off the building's emergency sprinkler system.

A 58-year-old woman was hurt but officials said it was a minor injury. The YMCA would remain closed Saturday, police said.

In Other News
1
Much of U.S. braces for extreme weather, from southern heat wave to...
2
Trump's Michigan trip will include stops at a Black church and a...
3
World leaders meet in Switzerland to discuss a Ukraine peace roadmap...
4
8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza
5
UK government demands an explanation after police ram a runaway cow...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top