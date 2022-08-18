Mali accuses France of colluding with Islamic extremists

The French Embassy in Mali vigorously denied the allegations in a tweet posted Wednesday.

"France has obviously never supported, directly or indirectly, these terrorist groups, which remain its designated enemies around the planet,” the embassy tweeted.

The French military declined to comment on the Malian foreign minister's letter, calling it “a diplomatic and political issue.”

In 2013, France led a military operation to oust Islamic extremists from the major towns across northern Mali where the militants had seized power and begun imposing harsh penalties on civilians who violated their strict interpretation of Islamic law known as Shariah.

When French troops liberated the northern towns, they were welcomed by many Malians waving hand-sewn French flags.

The extremists, though, regrouped in surrounding desert areas and continued carrying out attacks against the Malian military and U.N. peacekeepers trying to stabilize the country. The extremists' violence has increased and spread further south near the capital city. Frustration with the attacks helped fuel support for the coup leader who overthrew Mali's democratically elected president two years ago.

Anti-French sentiment also has risen amid the unrelenting attacks. Earlier this year, France announced that it would be pulling its troops from Mali as part of a military reorganization in the region. The French Embassy in Bamako said Wednesday that 53 French soldiers had been killed during the country's nine-year military presence.

“Their mission was above all to fight against terrorist groups, and in doing so, to improve the security of Malians,” it tweeted.

