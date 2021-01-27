Mali army and French forces kill 100 extremists this month

The joint operation carried out from Jan. 2 to 20 also led to the capture of about 20 motorcycles and the seizure of weapons and other materials, the army said. Extremists were pushed out of areas in central and northern Mali such as Serma, Foulssaret, Doni and Boulikessi, where a recent extremist attack killed at least four soldiers.

The announcement comes as jihadist attacks in Mali have increased. At least six soldiers were killed in attacks on two localities over the weekend. Attacks by jihadists in northern Mali this year have also killed at least five U.N. peacekeepers.