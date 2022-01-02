Mali junta defies mediators with 5-year transition plan

The current transitional government, led by the coup leader, would remain in place until January 2027, according to the document.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on national television that while the proposal calls for five more years, the transitional government was open to discussions on that.

Mali's junta maintains that elections cannot be held because of deepening insecurity across the country, where Islamic extremists have been fighting a decade-long insurgency.

The French military, which helped push the militants from power in northern Mali in 2013, is in the process of drawing down its troop presence in Mali, and many fear the departure will only deepen the crisis.

The man now leading Mali, Col. Assimi Goita, took power in August 2020, promising to swiftly return the country to democratic rule. Doubts deepened about his intentions, though, after he effectively launched a second coup nine months later, forcing out the chosen transitional leaders and becoming president himself.

Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed.