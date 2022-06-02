Malian Red Cross says Dutch aid worker and driver killed

Witnesses said the gunmen were riding motorcycles when they shot at the vehicle around 6 p.m. on Wednesday near Kayes, the aid organization said, adding that the vehicle had been clearly marked with the group's emblem. Two other employees survived the ambush.

“The Malian Red Cross condemns with the utmost firmness this incident, which undermines the humanitarian mission aimed at vulnerable populations,” the aid group said in a statement announcing the deaths.