Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Toure dies at 72

Senegalese President Macky Sall on Tuesday confirmed the death of the former leader on Twitter. Mali’s government hasn’t yet reported the Toure's death, but said it is preparing a statement.

Toure served as Mali’s president from 2002 until March 2012 when he was deposed by a military coup. He then lived in exile in the neighboring West African nation of Senegal until December 2019 when he returned to Mali.