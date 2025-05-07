Mali's military government is suspending political parties' activities, state TV says

Hundreds of activists last weekend defied threats from the military government and demonstrated in the first pro-democracy rally since soldiers took power by force almost four years ago.

The demonstrators in the capital, Bamako, were protesting a new bill initiated by the transitional government to dissolve political parties — the latest decision to restrict political activities.

Another protest had been expected this week.

Goita seized power following coups in 2020 and 2021. Last week, a national political conference said he should be installed as president for a renewable five-year term.