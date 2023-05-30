Malta says it didn't find migrant boat in distress alerted by NGOs

Alarm Phone say they relayed their position and distress to Maltese authorities repeatedly, but received no confirmation that a rescue operation had been launched. Humanitarian rescue ships and plane also searched for the vessel in vain. Alarm Phone lost contact with the migrants on the morning of May 24.

Two days later, Alarm Phone says relatives of the migrants reported they had been returned to Benghazi, Libya, and imprisoned.

The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency told The Associated Press that 485 people were brought back to Benghazi by a vessel belonging to the self-styled Libyan National Army, a force in the east of the country led by military commander Khalifa Hifter.

IOM spokesperson Safa Msehli said that the migrants were taken to the Qanfouda detention center, but couldn't confirm that it was the same group of people reported by Alarm Phone.

Both U.N. agencies have repeatedly condemned the return of migrants and refugees to Libya, saying the lawless nation shouldn't be considered a safe place for disembarkation as required by international maritime law.

In their emailed statement, Maltese authorities added that they “have no jurisdiction over any autonomous actions conducted in international waters.”

___

