Malta to hold March 26 vote to decide next government

Abela replaced Joseph Muscat as Labour Party leader and prime minister in January 2020. Muscat stepped down in the wake of protests that erupted after the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech in connection with the car bomb assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who investigated corruption and ties between business and politicians in Malta.

Fenech was involved in a major power station deal with the government. Last August, an indictment was issued against Fenech on charges of complicity in the journalist's murder. The case is ongoing.

Heading the Nationalist Party is Bernard Grech, who took over in October 2020 after the party was plagued by internal divisions.

In the last five years, opinion polls have showed the Labour Party comfortably ahead of their rivals. The same polls also found a substantial number of undecided voters.

Recent political scandals swirling around Abela or his government might affect the mood of voters.

One of the scandals centered on Abela’s 2018 work as a lawyer on a property deal that allegedly could have been used as a legal loophole to avoid taxes. Abela has written off such scandal news as “political spin” by opponents.

In a possible boost to Labour's fortunes, Malta's economic prospects look bright. According to the European Commission's economic forecast, its economy is expected to grow 6% this year, the highest percentage among EU nations.