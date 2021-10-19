Malta vows better journalist protections, reforms

Caruana Galizia was killed on Oct. 16, 2017 when a powerful car bomb exploded as she was driving near her home. She had been trying to unearth links between financial dealings indicated by the leaked Panama Papers documents and prominent political and business figures on the small European Union nation, as well as working on other investigative stories.

Mijatovic has noted that Caruana Galizia had been facing 40 criminal and civil defamation lawsuits at the time of her death, and has called for Maltese authorities to take measures to address the use of such malicious lawsuits, known as SLAPP suits, to silence and intimidate the media.

The government said it will be implementing anti-SLAPP measures.

Caruana Galizia's murder sparked international outrage and prompted the European Parliament to send a fact-finding mission to Malta. The country had separately been in the spotlight following the Panama revelations, as two high-ranking government officials at the time were found to have acquired two companies in Panama.

In her preliminary report, Mijatovic also called for Malta to decriminalize abortion, ensure reproductive health care and gender equity for women.

The government in its response Tuesday noted that it doesn’t have any mandate to change Malta's abortion laws but that the prime minister has called for continued debate on the decriminalizing the procedure.