Maly, Creighton women top Colorado 84-74 in NCAA first round

Colorado started strong, taking an early 11-2 lead. The Buffaloes led almost the entire first half before the Bluejays rallied with a 9-0 run to close the half and lead 36-31.

Jaylyn Sherrod had a career-high 27 points for Colorado. Hollingshed, the Buffaloes’ leading scorer this season, had 15 points, 13 in the second half. Quay Miller had 12.

IT’S HOME

Creighton senior guard Rachael Saunders grew up in Iowa City, graduating from West High School.

Saunders had five points. Her two free throws with 14 seconds left closed the scoring.

Saunders’ father, Mike, played football at Iowa.

IT WAS HOME

Jensen was familiar with the arena — she played at Iowa as a freshman last season before transferring.

Jensen played 17 games for the Hawkeyes, who reached the NCAA tournament regional semifinals.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton came into the tournament having lost back-to-back games, but looked strong in holding off the Buffaloes. Creighton beat Iowa in the first round of that 2018 tournament before losing to UCLA.

Colorado, in the tournament for the first time since 2013, had won eight of its last 10, with the two losses coming to Stanford.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Plays Iowa or Illinois State on Sunday.

Colorado: Season over.

Caption Colorado guard Frida Formann (3) drives the ball past Creighton guard Morgan Maly (30) during the first half of a first round-game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson) Credit: Ron Johnson

Caption Colorado forward Peanut Tuitele (33) and Creighton forward Mallory Brake (14) vie for a rebound during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson) Credit: Ron Johnson