Man, 95, held in shooting of assisted living center worker

The employee, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital and put on life support after the shooting near the entrance of Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver, Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla said. Employees called police, and officers found the suspect in his room, he said.

The facility was locked down after the shooting, and officers found everyone else was safe, Rosipajla said. Police didn't say what led to the shooting.