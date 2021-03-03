Man accused of QAnon vandalism at 'America's Stonehenge'

Mark Russo, 51, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, has been charged with one count of felony criminal mischief, accused of defacing the stone in Salem in September 2019. A lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Tuesday.

Police said the rock tablet appeared to have been damaged by a power tool. It was carved with "WWG1WGA" and "IAMMARK." Police said the first stands for "Where We Go One, We Go All," a motto affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy theory.