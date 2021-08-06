Man arrested after injuring 10 with knife on Tokyo train

TBS television said he told police he developed the intent to kill women who “looked happy,” and stabbed a woman who happened to be seated near him in the carriage. He also told police that he chose to stage the attack inside a train because it offered the chance to kill a large number of people.

The suspect was also carrying cooking oil and a lighter, with which he allegedly intended to set a fire inside the carriage, NHK reported, quoting police.

A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were rushing out of the carriages, shouting that there was a stabbing and asking for first aid. Another witness told NHK that he saw passengers smeared with blood come out of the train, as an announcer asked for doctors and for passengers carrying towels.

Dozens of paramedics and police arrived at the station, one of the witnesses said.

The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway Co.

While shooting deaths are rare in Japan, the country has had a series of high-profile killings with knives in recent years.

In 2019, a man carrying two knives attacked a group of schoolgirls waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo, killing two people and injuring 17 before killing himself. In 2018, a man killed a passenger and injuring two others in a knife attack on a bullet train. In 2016, a former employee at a home for the disabled allegedly killed 19 people and injured more than 20.

___

AP journalist Mayuko Ono contributed to this report.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Policemen stand as ticket gates are sealed off at Soshigaya Okura Station after stabbing on a commuter train, in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. A man with a knife stabbed passengers on a commuter train Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Rescuers papare stretchers at Soshigaya Okura Station after stabbing on a commuter train, in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. A man with a knife stabbed passengers on a commuter train Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Rescuers carry an injured passenger on stretcher at Soshigaya Okura Station after stabbing on a commuter train, in Tokyo Friday night, Aug. 6, 2021. A man with a knife attacked 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Tokyo Fire Department personnel and a police investigator, right, move toward a platform at Soshigaya Okura Station after stabbing on a commuter train, in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. A man with a knife stabbed passengers on a commuter train Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Rescuers carry a stretcher, believed to be carrying an injured passenger at Soshigaya Okura Station after stabbing on a commuter train, in Tokyo Friday night, Aug. 6, 2021. A man with a knife attacked 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Passengers pass through the gates of a subway station in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. A man stabbed four passengers with a knife on a Tokyo subway on Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, a railway official and news reports said. (AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya) Credit: Kantaro Komiya Credit: Kantaro Komiya