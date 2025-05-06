Breaking: Fuyao Glass America plans $400M expansion in Illinois

Man arrested after ramming car into front gate of Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home

Authorities say a man was arrested after crashing a car into the front gate at Jennifer Aniston’s home in Los Angeles
FILE - Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

FILE - Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
Nation & World
58 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was arrested after crashing a car into the front gate at Jennifer Aniston's home in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

Police told KABC-TV that the “Friends” star was home at the time of the crash.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. Monday on the 900 Block of Airole Way in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood, according to Officer Jeff Lee of the LA Police Department.

Online property records show a home on that block owned by a trust run by Jennifer Aniston’s business manager.

Private security guards apprehended the driver and held him until police arrived. Lee described the suspect as a white middle-aged man. He has not been identified, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, Lee said.

“He used his vehicle to ram a gate to the residence,” Lee said.

Messages were left Tuesday with representatives and attorneys for Aniston.

Aniston, currently starring in Apple TV’s “Morning Show,” purchased the midcentury mansion on a 3.4-acre lot for about $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest.

In Other News
1
Trump Pentagon nominee under scrutiny in hearing for partisan comments
2
The Latest: Prime Minister Carney rebuffs Trump’s push to make Canada...
3
Homeland Security chief says travelers with no REAL ID can fly for now...
4
Who is Friedrich Merz, the man who has been elected Germany's next...
5
Supreme Court allows Trump ban on transgender members of the military...