Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes

Police Superintendent David Brown says the hotel staff member should be praised for alerting police.

“This employee saw something by entering a room to clean it that likely prevented a tragedy from happening,” Brown said Tuesday.

Brown noted Casteel didn’t have a criminal history. And the lawyer representing him during Tuesday’s hearing said Casteel has two children and works as an auto mechanic.

“Our joint terrorism task force officers debriefed, interviewed this person along with a companion, and we are continuing this investigation,” the superintendent said.

Brown did not say if investigators had determined why the man had the guns in his hotel room. Police said Thursday that the department had no additional information to release on the case.