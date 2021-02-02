Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma

Hamlin described the slain youths as “small children” but said police do not yet have their exact ages. She said authorities don't know a motive but do not believe any other suspects are involved.

Hamlin said the suspect and victims all lived in the home, but that the exact nature of their relationships had not been determined.

“It was not random obviously because they all did live in this home together, but as far as what all those relationships look like, we just don't know that yet," Hamlin said.

She said Pridgeon was not cooperating with investigators.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Pridgeon's behalf.

Muskogee is a city of just under 40,000 people about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Investigators block the public's view as bodies are removed from the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Muskogee, Okla. Police say one person is in custody after six people, including five young children, were shot to death at a home about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons

