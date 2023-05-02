X

Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace with suspected weapon

9 minutes ago
London police say a controlled explosion has been carried out outside Buckingham Palace after a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon

LONDON (AP) — London police said a controlled explosion was carried out outside Buckingham Palace late Tuesday after a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers arrested the man after approached the palace gates and threw items suspected to be shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds.

“Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody," Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement. “There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public."

Police said officers remained at the scene and investigations were ongoing.

The incident took place just days ahead of King Charles III's coronation ceremony, scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

