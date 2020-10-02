Man behind threat to football players gets sentencing date

An indictment unsealed late last year in federal court in Columbus accused Daniel Rippy of making the "electronic communication" threat from California during the game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year, and Ohio State won 62-39.

The Livermore man threatened a shooting at the school, saying in a Facebook message to the university, "I'm seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team," according to a statement of facts filed with Rippy's July plea agreement.