Man caught on camera attacking Las Vegas judge sentenced to 19 to 48 months in unrelated case

A man who was caught on camera attacking a Las Vegas judge is being sentenced to 19 to 48 months in an unrelated case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who was caught on camera attacking a Las Vegas judge was sentenced Monday to up to four years in prison in an unrelated case.

Deobra Delone Redden leapt over the bench and attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus in her courtroom last week after trying to convince the judge that he was turning around his violent past.

The sentence handed down Monday was in connection with a baseball bat attack on a person last year. Redden stood in court in shackles with a mask on his face and orange mitts on his hands, flanked by a group of jail officers. His lawyer, Caesar Almase, declined to comment outside the courtroom. In the attack last week, Redden had to be wrestled off the judge by several court and jail officers and courtroom staff members — including some who were seen throwing punches. One courtroom marshal was hospitalized for treatment of a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder.

