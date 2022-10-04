dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man charged with damaging Scott Joplin House

Nation & World
46 minutes ago
A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of damage.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey faces one count each of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police said several windows were busted and artifacts were damaged Sunday morning at the Scott Joplin House. Damage also was reported at a construction building less than a block away.

In Other News
1
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
2
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
3
Oman thanks Iran for 'delivering' detained Iranian-American
4
Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
5
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top