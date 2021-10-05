Man charged with killing hospital co-worker, wounding police

Police found the suspect in body armor and with weapons including a rifle and a handgun, police said. He opened fire, and four officers returned fire, critically wounding him in the upper body and neck, police said.

Police said one of the wounded officers had an elbow injury requiring surgery, while another was grazed on the nose.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore told The Philadelphia Inquirer that it's unclear whether Hayes was supposed to have been working at the time, but detectives believe he used an employee entrance. Investigators are still trying to find out why he might have targeted his co-worker, he said.

“We have not discovered any hostility between them, or any issues that we can point out,” Vanore said.

James, also a part-time barber, was described as a family man who worked two jobs to support his three kids, and as a jokester with a talent for bringing people together around his barber’s chair, the Inquirer reported.

Jefferson Health issued a statement Monday afternoon saying weapons are barred from its campuses and vowing “a thorough review" of safety protocols. Counseling will be available to employees and patients, the company said.

Caption Pedestrians walk past Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his co-worker, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke