Man charged with murder in Missouri convenience store attack

Christopher Lindley of Thayer, Missouri, was charged with first-degree murder and criminal action in the shooting at the Snappy Mart store in Koshkonong, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release late Saturday. He is being held without bond.

Authorities said Lindley walked into the convenience store around 5:15 a.m. Saturday and started firing with a handgun. Koshkonong is a town of about 200 people near the Missouri-Arkansas state line.