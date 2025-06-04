Man charged with supplying explosive chemicals to bomber of Palm Springs fertility clinic

Guy Edward Bartkus of California, the bomber, died in the May 17 explosion. Authorities arrested collaborator Daniel Park, 32, of Washington state on Tuesday after he was extradited from Poland, where he fled to four days after the attack.

Park spent years stocking up on ammonium nitrate, a chemical that can be used to make explosives, before shipping it to Bartkus and later visiting him in Twentynine Palms, California. He stayed for about two weeks earlier this year, and the two conducted bomb-making experiments in the detached garage of Bartkus’ family home, said Akil Davis, the FBI’s assistant director in charge.

Park, 32, was taken into custody at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli told reporters. He appeared in federal court Wednesday in Brooklyn and, through his lawyer, waived his right to a detention hearing in New York.

Judge Cheryl Pollak ordered him to remain detained, saying he posed a serious risk. He will be sent to California, and federal defender Jeffrey Dahlberg said Park reserves the right to have a hearing on probable cause there. A date for that has not been set, prosecutors said.

A cache of chemicals

Authorities searched Park's home in Kent, a suburb of Seattle, and found large quantities of several chemicals and handwritten notes of chemical explosive equations, according to a federal complaint. One was for "an explosive recipe that was similar to the Oklahoma City bombing," Davis said, a reference to the 1995 explosion that killed 168 people and was the deadliest homegrown attack in U.S. history.

Park shipped 180 pounds (about 82 kilograms) of ammonium nitrate to Bartkus in January and bought another 90 pounds (about 41 kilograms) and had it shipped to him days before the explosion, authorities said. Park purchased ammonium nitrate online in several transactions between October 2022 and May 2025, according to a federal complaint.

Three days before Park visited him in January, Bartkus asked an AI chat application about explosives, detonation velocity, diesel and gasoline mixtures, the complaint said. The discussion centered on how to create the most powerful blast.

In a search of Bartkus' family's home, authorities found “large quantities" of explosives material. Bartkus' relatives told investigators the two were “running experiments” in the garage. Bartkus' family did not raise any concerns to officials, authorities said.

An analysis of the blast site showed that ammonium nitrate could have been used in the explosive mixture, though it could not be “conclusively established,” the complaint said.

A shared ideology

Park and Bartkus, 25, met in online forums dedicated to the anti-natalist movement, bonding over a “shared belief that people shouldn’t exist,” Davis said.

Anti-natalism is a fringe theory that opposes childbirth and population growth and contends that people should not continue to procreate. Officials said Bartkus intentionally targeted the American Reproductive Centers, a clinic that provides services to help people get pregnant, including in vitro fertilization and fertility evaluations.

Bartkus appeared to take responsibility for the attack on a website he set up that contained audio recordings, according to the complaint.

“Basically I’m anti-life. And IVF is like kind of the epitome of pro-life ideology,” he allegedly said in one of the recordings.

Investigators have not said whether Bartkus intended to kill himself in the attack or why he chose that specific facility.

Park appeared to be a frequent poster in an anti-natalist Reddit forum going back nearly a decade, according to court papers. In 2016 he spoke of recruiting others to the movement, which he described as hopeful. “When people are lost and distraught, death is always an option,” he allegedly wrote.

Relatives told federal investigators that Park made “pro-mortalist” statements since high school, according to the complaint.

More recently, in March, he posted in the forum to say he was seeking to find fellow anti-natalists in and around Washington to “start some protests or just any in-person events,” according to court papers. The post did not receive any public comments.

Park and Bartkus visited each other going back at least a year, their relatives told investigators, according to court records.

Tucker reported from Washington, and Offenhartz from New York. AP writers Olga R. Rodríguez in San Francisco and Phillip Marcelo in New York contributed.

