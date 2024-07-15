Man charged with two counts of murder after body parts found in suitcases on UK bridge

BreakingNews
A 34-year-old man has been charged with murdering two men whose remains were found in two suitcases in southwest England

1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — A 34-year-old Colombian man appeared in a London court on Monday, charged with murdering two men whose remains were found in suitcases in southwest England.

Yostin Andres Mosquera was charged with murdering Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Assisted by a Spanish interpreter, the suspect spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth in a brief hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court. Magistrate Christina Ruiz ordered that he be detained until a hearing at London's Central Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Police said the victims had previously been in a relationship and still lived together, and that the suspect had been staying with them at their west London apartment.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said “the evidence gathered so far does not suggest there was a homophobic motive” to the killings.

“I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders,” Valentine said.

The suspect was arrested at a train station in Bristol on Saturday, three days after the grisly discovery of body parts in suitcases on the city’s Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Police officers arrived at the iconic bridge at around midnight Wednesday, 10 minutes after receiving reports of a man behaving strangely. But the man, who had traveled there by taxi, was already gone.

Police found more remains at the victims’ home in London.

Credit: AP

