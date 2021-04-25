Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup

Defending the title completed the first part of a potential treble for Guardiola’s Premier League leaders with a Champions League semifinal match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

“We have to keep this rhythm, this way to win more titles,” Laporte said. “It’s never easy to play against a team like that ... We are very happy to win today. So happy to see them (fans) here. I think we could (have had) more. Very happy to have the support. To have these beautiful fans.”

De Bruyne was among the City players to comfort a tearful Son Heung-min, who was also part of the Tottenham side that lost the 2019 Champions League final.

Tottenham didn't even have a shot on target until the 20th minute, and only tested City goalkeeper Zack Steffen for the first time 80 seconds into the second half when Giovani Lo Celso produced a curling shot. It was goalkeeper Hugo Lloris that Tottenham relied on to keep the score level until the breakthrough came from the set piece.

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, center, celebrates with Riyad Mahrez, left, and Joao Cancelo after scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Manchester City's team captain Fernandinho lifts the trophy at the end of the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Manchester City won 1-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Tottenham's Serge Aurier fouls Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, on the ground, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Tottenham's Harry Kane reacts after a tackle from Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Manchester City fans stand up during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Some eight thousand spectators were allowed in the stadium. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant