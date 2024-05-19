Man City wins record fourth-straight Premier League title after 3-1 win against West Ham

Two goals from Phil Foden in the first half set Pep Guardiola's team on course for its latest title. Mohammed Kudus pulled a goal back for West Ham with a stunning overhead kick, but Rodri restored City's advantage as it marched toward a sixth title in seven seasons.

Guardiola’s team needed to beat West Ham at Etihad Stadium to be certain of the title, having gone into the game two points clear at the top of the standings.

Foden helped ease any potential nerves among the home fans when firing City ahead with a brilliant goal inside two minutes.

Receiving a pass from Bernardo Silva, Foden side-stepped West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse and unleashed a left-foot shot outside the area that rocketed into the top corner. The goal was timed at just under 80 seconds.

Foden, England’s footballer of the year, added a second in the 18th minute when converting Jeremy Doku’s cross from close range.

Kudus produced a moment of magic in the 42nd with an acrobatic overhead kick that might have given Arsenal hope of an unlikely comeback.

But it didn’t take City long to extend its lead again after the break as Rodri fired low a effort from the edge of the box that West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola could not keep out despite getting a hand to the ball.

City ended the season with 91 points — two more than Arsenal.

