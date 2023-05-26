Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison

"It's a struggle, every day waking up knowing you're innocent and here I am locked up in a cell, crying for help," Saldana said, according to the Southern California News Group.

“I’m just so happy this day came,” he added.

Gascón's office began investigating after learning in February that another convicted attacker told authorities during a 2017 parole hearing that Saldana “was not involved in the shooting in any way and he was not present during the incident,” the DA said.

A former deputy district attorney was present at the hearing “but apparently did nothing” and failed to share the exonerating information with Saldana or his attorney as required, Gascón said.

That caused Saldana to spend an additional six years in prison before the DA's office reopened the case and declared him innocent, Gascón said.

The district attorney didn’t disclose other details of the case but he apologized to Saldana and his family.

“I know that this won’t bring you back the decades you endured in prison,” he said. “But I hope our apology brings some small comfort to you as you begin your new life.”

Gascón added: “Not only is this a tragedy to force people into prison for a crime they did not commit, but every time that an injustice of this magnitude takes place, the real people responsible are still out there to commit other crimes."

