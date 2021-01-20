Man detained for throwing snowballs at Berlin US consulate

Authorities handcuffed the man, and allege that he then slammed his own head against a police vehicle, briefly knocking himself out. He regained consciousness before paramedics arrived and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being released. Tests indicated he was mildly intoxicated, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m., the man reappeared outside the consulate and threw two half-full beverage cans at police officers, who were not hit. They were again able to overpower him and, while he was being held, police allege that he again slammed his own head against a police car. This time he was not injured, but damaged the car, police said.