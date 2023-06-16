Man exhibiting mental crisis charged in unprovoked shooting of pregnant woman in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who police say was exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis after he shot and killed a pregnant restaurant owner in her car in downtown Seattle this week was charged Friday with first-degree murder in her death, and prosecutors said they are seeing whether they can also charge him for the death of the child the woman was carrying.

Cordell M. Goosby, 30, was arrested Tuesday soon after witnesses said he ran up to a car occupied by Eina Kwon, 34, and her husband, Sung Kwon, 37, the owners of a sushi restaurant near the city's famed Pike Place Market, and started shooting without provocation.

Eina Kwon was killed, Sung Kwon suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the fetus died soon after emergency delivery. The King County Prosecutor's Office said Friday that state law allows murder charges to be brought if the victim was “born alive"; it is reviewing medical records to determine whether a murder charge is warranted for the baby's death.

The prosecutor's office sought that Goosby be held on $10 million bail. It was not immediately clear if Goosby had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

