Man gets a 45-year prison sentence in the fentanyl death of a toddler at a NYC daycare

Herrera-Garcia, who fled the U.S. after the overdoses and was on the run in Mexico for about two weeks before he was arrested, admitted that he had stored fentanyl beneath the floor in the daycare's playroom, according to prosecutors.

Given a chance to speak before the sentence was announced, he hoped that the families of the children can one day forgive him.

He said he and his child had played with the children. He also said that he tried to save two of the children and did not flee until an ambulance arrived.

“At night, I have nightmares about what happened that day,” he said.

Judge Jed S. Rakoff rejected a request by prosecutors that Herrera-Garcia get life in prison because the death was not premeditated murder but was more akin to manslaughter in which a depraved indifference to human life is shown.

Still, the judge said, “This is so far removed from everyday manslaughter.”

The defense had requested the mandatory minimum 20-year prison term.

Herrera-Garcia’s wife, who authorities said operated of the daycare, along with one other person, were charged separately with murder, narcotics possession, and assault. Their cases are pending.