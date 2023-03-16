BreakingNews
VIDEO: Man leads police on chase while driving in reverse, arrested after crash
X

Man given life in prison for 2019 killing of Gdansk mayor

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
A Polish court has given a life sentence to the man who fatally stabbed the popular mayor of Gdansk in 2019

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The man who fatally stabbed Gdansk Mayor Paweł Adamowicz in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison by a Polish court on Thursday.

Stefan Wilmont stabbed the 53-year-old Adamowicz on stage during a life charity event on Jan. 13, 2019. Adamowicz died from his wounds the next day despite a blood transfusion and other efforts by doctors to save him. The killing shocked Poles and plunged the nation into grief.

Judge Aleksandra Kaczmarek said in her ruling that Wilmont had committed an “unprecedented murder” in Poland’s history.

The sentencing came after a three-year long investigation and a year-long trial. Wilmont’s lawyers said they would appeal the sentence.

The conservative ruling Law and Justice party has faced accusations that a hostile atmosphere created against Adamowicz and other socially liberal politicians spread by state media created fertile ground for the violence against him.

In Other News
1
Many killed in mysterious helicopter crash in Iraq's north
2
Japan, South Korea renew ties at Tokyo summit
3
Women's World Cup prize money increases 300% to $150M
4
Yellen to tell Congress US banking system 'remains sound'
5
US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top