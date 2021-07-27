Man honors 9/11 crews with Boston-New York drink cart push

The trek will benefit the 9/11 crew members' families' registered nonprofit organizations and Power Forward 25, a nonprofit that assists people dealing with addiction.

Veneto knows that struggle all too well.

The attacks fueled his addiction to the opioids he had been prescribed for a back problem while he continued to work. But the 10th anniversary of the attacks sent him into a tailspin, and he retired.

It took him five more years to beat his drug habit.

He has been training for the roughly 220-mile (350-kilometer) walk since October, pushing the cart around his hometown of Braintree and Quincy, up to 16 miles (26 kilometers) per day.

His journey begins Aug. 21.

He's lost 30 pounds and has quit smoking. He's been getting training advice from Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray, two-time Stanley Cup champion Kevin Stevens, and Becca Pizzi, a Massachusetts woman who five years ago completed seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.

It's been a struggle, but pushing a beverage cart around has been easy compared to what the flight crews experienced on 9/11.

“It’s nothing to push this to New York compared to what they did,” Veneto said. “That thing will end up in New York if I have to carry it on my back. I know they would have done the same for me.”