Man in Berlin attacks woman allegedly because she worked

The attack in the city's Wilmersdorf district took place Saturday afternoon, and a 66-year-old passerby, who tried to come to the woman's rescue, was also severely injured.

Police said the attacker, whose identity was not given in line with German privacy laws, allegedly approached the woman and talked to her. Then he suddenly pulled a knife and stabbed her several times in the neck. He also attacked the man who tried helping the woman. The victims' identities were also not released.