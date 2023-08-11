BreakingNews
US 35 to close in Eaton for emergency railroad crossing repair

Man in Bosnia kills his ex-wife, posting it on Instagram, and 2 more people before taking his life

A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife, whose murder he posted live on Instagram, and two other people while on the run before taking his own life

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
X

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife, whose murder he posted live on Instagram, and two other people while on the run before taking his own life on Friday, according to police and media reports.

A police statement in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla said that apart from the three killed, three other people were wounded before the killer “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended.”

Police did not immediately offer any more details.

The man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac, first posted an extremely disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live.

The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a woman. Also, a cry of a child nearby can be heard in the video.

During the police search, the suspect published another video on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street opens lower after pickup in wholesale...
2
Ally Ewing stretches lead to 5 shots at Women's British Open midway...
3
Lincoln Center to present 60 performances in fall/winter season
4
Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks as Zelenskyy makes another move...
5
At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top